BlackRock Inc. Buys New Position in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 851,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,159,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.01% of GreenBox POS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBOX opened at $8.12 on Monday. GreenBox POS has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

