BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,638,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.72% of Evolution Petroleum worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,477,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 114,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.28. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 50.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

