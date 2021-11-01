BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $911,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHTX opened at $12.69 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,565.02% and a negative return on equity of 140.74%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

