BlackRock Inc. Has $9.67 Million Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth about $135,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.53. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $655.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

