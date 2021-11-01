BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $70.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.