BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,766 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 30.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $350.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.45. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $116,654.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $187,754.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,613.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,383 shares of company stock worth $519,395. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

