BlackRock Inc. Purchases 41,843 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 441,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,843 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARD opened at $24.75 on Monday. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,237.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

