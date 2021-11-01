BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MFL traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,879. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
