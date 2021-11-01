BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MFL traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,879. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFL. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.