BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 102,314 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.