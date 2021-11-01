BLink (BLINK) Price Tops $0.0216 on Top Exchanges

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. BLink has a market cap of $3.99 million and $120,074.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLink has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00051303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00223849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00096872 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,005 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.