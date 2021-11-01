BMO Capital Markets Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $850.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $800.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $767.08.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $808.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $717.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.23. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -434.63 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $169,596,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after buying an additional 265,017 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

