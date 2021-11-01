BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to C$57.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.49. 3,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

