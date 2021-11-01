BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to C$57.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FTS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.
NYSE:FTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.49. 3,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
