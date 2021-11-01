BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €52.60 Price Target at Barclays

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €52.60 ($61.88) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.10 ($71.88) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.97 ($72.91).

BNP stock traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during trading on Monday, reaching €57.90 ($68.12). 3,305,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.44. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

