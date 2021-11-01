Bob’s Repair Trading 88.3% Higher This Week (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $41,386.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 88.3% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00223062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00096252 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

