BOMB (BOMB) Trading 29.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $374,562.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,708.30 or 1.00234611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00061646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.83 or 0.00732807 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001683 BTC.

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 901,177 coins and its circulating supply is 900,389 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

