Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Receives $63.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

BCEI stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. 7,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

