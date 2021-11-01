BonFi Hits Market Capitalization of $863,930.26 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. BonFi has a total market cap of $863,930.26 and $268,943.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BonFi has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.31 or 0.00221363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

