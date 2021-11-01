Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Sells 877 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 2.0% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.91. 9,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

