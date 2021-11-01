Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,878,284 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $10.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,335. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of -339.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $297.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.