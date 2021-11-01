Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.49% of The RMR Group worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 243.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 160,399 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The RMR Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

RMR stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,389. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.72. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

