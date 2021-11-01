Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $15.82 Million Investment in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,824,000. Global SPAC Partners comprises about 0.5% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000.

GLSPU stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

