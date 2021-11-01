Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAQCU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,533,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $10,130,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,026,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,055,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $341,000.

Shares of MAQCU opened at $10.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.26. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

