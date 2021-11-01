Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 112,617 Shares of Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,617 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Acquisition were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $979,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $630,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.97. 27,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

