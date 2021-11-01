BORA Price Hits $0.43 (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. BORA has a market cap of $378.45 million and approximately $1.02 billion worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BORA has traded up 82.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00230736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00096403 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA (CRYPTO:BORA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,428,414 coins. BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

