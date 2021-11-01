Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Acquires Shares of 427,485 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 427,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,097,240,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.40% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after buying an additional 2,935,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after purchasing an additional 341,752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $31.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

