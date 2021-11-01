Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 101,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,938,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $1,034,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,975,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,521 shares of company stock worth $207,166,848 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $301.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $302.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.48 and its 200-day moving average is $249.99.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

