Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys Shares of 196,991 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,003,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,431.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 369,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 345,481 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $8,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after purchasing an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 413.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 77,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

