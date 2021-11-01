Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $15.31 Billion in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 221,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,306,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $224,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,613,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 70.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 725,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,427,000 after purchasing an additional 300,661 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.34 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.