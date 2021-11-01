Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New $25.72 Billion Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.28% of FactSet Research Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $443.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $445.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,353 shares of company stock worth $9,177,654 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

