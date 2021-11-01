Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.