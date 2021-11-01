Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Boston Partners acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,225,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.