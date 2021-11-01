Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.37 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $258.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.31. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.75 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

