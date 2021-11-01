Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.76 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.00.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $463.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.20 and its 200-day moving average is $438.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $345.00 and a one year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.