Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $125.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average of $141.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $111.16 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

