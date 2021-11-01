Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 420 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after acquiring an additional 158,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after buying an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,263,000 after buying an additional 129,222 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,053,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.08 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

