Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 520 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after purchasing an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 733,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 405,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after purchasing an additional 221,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $215.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $150.60 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

