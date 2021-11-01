BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Down 48.4% in October

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the September 30th total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRCHF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 0.37. 96,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.34. BrainChip has a 12-month low of 0.23 and a 12-month high of 0.66.

Get BrainChip alerts:

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of software and hardware solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. Its products include akida development environment, akida neuromorphic system-in-chip, brainchip studio and brainchip accelerator. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.