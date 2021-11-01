Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$1.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.