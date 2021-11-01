Bridger Management LLC Buys New Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 630,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,990,000. Centene comprises about 4.3% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1,519.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Centene by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 367,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

