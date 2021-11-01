Bridger Management LLC Sells 162,160 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bridger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,160 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.3% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.05.

NYSE:HCA opened at $252.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.18 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

