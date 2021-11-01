Bridger Management LLC Takes $1.58 Million Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $1,429,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,518,000 after buying an additional 177,156 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 70.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $516,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $42.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

