Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PulteGroup worth $22,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.