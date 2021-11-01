Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Buys 29,740 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $40,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,276,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 58,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $346.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 741,452 shares of company stock valued at $105,830,462. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.