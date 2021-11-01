Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,150 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $24,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7,311.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,128,000 after acquiring an additional 766,509 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY opened at $47.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.