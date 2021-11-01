Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $18,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $75.82 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

