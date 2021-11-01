Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of A opened at $157.60 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.65 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

