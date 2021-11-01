Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 47,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $95.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $261.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

