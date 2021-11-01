Brigade Capital Management LP Sells 65,000 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Brigade Capital Management LP reduced its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Brands comprises about 0.5% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPB opened at $38.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $720.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

