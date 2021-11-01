BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. On average, analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

