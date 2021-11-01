Brinker International (EAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EAT opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.76. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brinker International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Brinker International worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $67.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

